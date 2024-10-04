Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $259,000 Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ExlService were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $278,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,625 shares of company stock worth $5,685,581. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

