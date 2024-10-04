Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HP were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 27.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HP by 85.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

