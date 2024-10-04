Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,621,000 after buying an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,642,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,004,000 after buying an additional 53,965 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,157,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 768,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,055,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $474,578.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $474,578.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,761.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $456,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.6 %

Skyline Champion stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

