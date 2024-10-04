Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,316 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in monday.com were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $28,747,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in monday.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in monday.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in monday.com by 19.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Up 1.7 %

MNDY stock opened at $275.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 726.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.20. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $285.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.