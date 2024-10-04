Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after buying an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,186,000 after buying an additional 471,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,021,000 after buying an additional 550,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after buying an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $89.88 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

