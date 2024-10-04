Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 2,315 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

