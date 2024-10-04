Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 2,335 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 590,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,834,000 after purchasing an additional 127,085 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,638.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,798 shares of company stock worth $9,274,196. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

