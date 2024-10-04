Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 500 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division owned 0.30% of Strattec Security worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Strattec Security by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth $10,270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRT opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $158.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.01. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $49,250.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,070 shares of company stock worth $74,033. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

