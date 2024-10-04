CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.20 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.61). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.65), with a volume of 492,252 shares traded.

CentralNic Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £339.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12,660.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

