Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 152000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Centurion Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Centurion Minerals

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for calcium sulphate. The company holds interest in the Ana Sofia Agricultural Gypsum project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 50 hectares and approximately 600 hectares of exploration rights located in Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina; and Casa Berardi West project that consists of 3 claim group covering and area of 5,100 hectares located in the northeast of Cochrane, Ontario.

