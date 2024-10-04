Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.49 and last traded at $98.02. 47,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 302,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 883,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,122,000 after purchasing an additional 89,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Century Communities by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 73,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 291,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

