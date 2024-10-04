Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.32% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $22,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of DFIV opened at $37.55 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

