Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.49% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBUS opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

