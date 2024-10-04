Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 156,056 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,056 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 4.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 614,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,355,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,669,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

