Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 17,963 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 129,977 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

