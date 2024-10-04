Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 33,263 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.59% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $19,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $63.39 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

