Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 895 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $340.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.58 and a 200 day moving average of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.