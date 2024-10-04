Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $21,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

