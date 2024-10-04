Cetera Investment Advisers Has $15.94 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,472.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $286.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $218.63 and a twelve month high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $301.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.