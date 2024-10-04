Cetera Investment Advisers Has $16.51 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,048. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $265.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.88 and its 200-day moving average is $288.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.