Cetera Investment Advisers Has $16.96 Million Stock Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,176 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.60% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BALT opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $669.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

