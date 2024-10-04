Cetera Investment Advisers Has $18.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $273.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $277.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.45.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

