Cetera Investment Advisers Has $19.88 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,700 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,373 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,171,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after buying an additional 1,433,941 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

