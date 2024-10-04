Cetera Investment Advisers Has $20.90 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sysco were worth $20,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $227,241,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $683,599,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sysco by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.