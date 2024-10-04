Cetera Investment Advisers Has $22.03 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $62.92 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

