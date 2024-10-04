Cetera Investment Advisers Has $23.32 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,174 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aflac were worth $23,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Aflac by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 718,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,810,000 after purchasing an additional 86,578 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

AFL opened at $113.53 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

