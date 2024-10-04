Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,889,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,397 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.84% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.