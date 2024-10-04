Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 274,979 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,997.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,979 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

