Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,672 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 3.57% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $20,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after buying an additional 334,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 280,746 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 224,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

