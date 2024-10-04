Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 14,945 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,945 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.28% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $16,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

