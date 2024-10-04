Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,528 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $19,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $399,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FAUG stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $636.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

