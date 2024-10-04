Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $190.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $196.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

