Chemung Canal Trust Co. Buys 21 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $589.54. The stock had a trading volume of 601,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,834. The company has a market capitalization of $544.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $607.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. HSBC lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

