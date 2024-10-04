Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Express by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 8.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $590,940,000 after purchasing an additional 195,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in American Express by 22.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after purchasing an additional 387,166 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,709,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Express by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,798,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $408,494,000 after purchasing an additional 224,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $272.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,551. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $273.21. The company has a market cap of $195.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

