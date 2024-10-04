Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 208.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 139,550 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,798,000 after buying an additional 2,241,609 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,593,000 after buying an additional 290,760 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,561,000 after buying an additional 470,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,077,000 after buying an additional 238,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

PFE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,512,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,278,957. The firm has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of -474.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

