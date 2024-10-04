Chemung Canal Trust Co. Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMH traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367,969. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.42.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

