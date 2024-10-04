Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 4,859 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $572.09. 780,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282,458. The firm has a market cap of $493.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.