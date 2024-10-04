Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $187.25 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $187.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

