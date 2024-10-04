Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $168.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chevron traded as low as $150.42 and last traded at $150.79. Approximately 1,898,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,799,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.25.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 125,344 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 22,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17. The company has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

