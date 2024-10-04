China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Shares Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

China Health Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of -20.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

China Health Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, hemp frozen age nourishing creams, hemp seed beers, and hemp seeds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Health Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Health Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.