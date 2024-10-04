Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Increased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,146.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

