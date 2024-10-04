Christopher Accettella Purchases 1,190 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,190 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.17 per share, with a total value of 18,052.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at 61,741.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 15.89. The company had a trading volume of 222,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,693. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

