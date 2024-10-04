Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chubb were worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CB opened at $288.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $204.15 and a 1-year high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

