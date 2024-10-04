Chubb (NYSE:CB) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $281.00 to $305.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $290.21 and last traded at $289.16. Approximately 218,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,627,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.54.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.54.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
