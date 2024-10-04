CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD (TSE:CGHY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD Inc (TSE:CGHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.37 and last traded at C$10.38. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool ETF CAD Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.14.

