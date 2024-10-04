CIBC Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$8.80

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EQX

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.