Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,007,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,262,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,428,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 913,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

