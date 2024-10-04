Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 93.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

