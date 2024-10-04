Citigroup Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $230.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.09.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.82. 1,002,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,091. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,686,201.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at $17,686,201.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $4,995,912 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zscaler by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Zscaler by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.