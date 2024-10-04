Citigroup Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Hold

Citigroup upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
Burberry Group Stock Down 5.1 %
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
