Citigroup Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to Hold

Citigroup upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Burberry Group Stock Down 5.1 %

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

